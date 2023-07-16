Funeral services for James William Mulkey will be at 9:30 a.m., Thursday, July 20, 2023, at St. John Lutheran Church, Lawton, with Rev. Dr. Bill Schneider, Pastor, officiating.
Burial with military honors will be at 11 a.m. at Fort Sill National Cemetery, Elgin.
The family will greet friends Wednesday, July 19, 2023, from 5-7 p.m. at the funeral home.
Arrangements are under the direction of Becker-Rabon Funeral Home.
James William Mulkey, 82, of Lawton, entered eternal life on Thursday, July 13, 2023.
James was born to the late Joseph Mulkey and the late Lucille (Sanders) Mulkey on May 16, 1941, in Idabel. James moved from Oklahoma to Arizona to California and back to Oklahoma with his father, mother, brother Dennis and sister Martha during his childhood so his father could support the family.
James attended Lawton High School and enlisted into the U.S. Navy in 1959. While in the U.S. Navy, he was deployed and spent time on the USS Bryce Canyon Destroyer Tender. He served his country in the U.S. Navy until 1962.
Following his tour of duty throughout the Pacific he returned to Lawton. He married Karen Mae Niemeyer, the love of his life on Sept. 19, 1964. James worked as a warehouse manager for over 30 years and then owned his own trucking business.
James was a member of St. John Lutheran Church. He had many passions in life. He loved racing motorcycles and super modified race cars. He was a master mechanic and could fix anything. He loved all things, Merle Haggard. He also loved his Yorkies including Mitzi, Harley and Max. He enjoyed coaching the Garfield Elementary School girls softball team where his daughters played ball. He was an avid OU fan and told stories of how he used to listen to the football games on the radio when he was a kid. James also enjoyed woodworking and assembling model airplanes and cars. He was the proudest of his girls whom he loved with all of his heart.
James is survived by his daughter, Karla Baureis and her husband Tom of Franklin, Tennessee, his daughter Kim Dodds, and her husband Mike of Lawton; his brother Dennis Mulkey of Lawton, and numerous nieces and one nephew.
He was preceded in death by this parents Joseph and Lucille, his sister Martha and his wife Karen.
The family would like to extend their most sincere appreciation to Sheridan Medical Lodge, Burkburnett, Texas. They would also like to thank the wonderful staff at Lawton-Fort Sill Veterans Center including the Veterans on Blue Wing and the angels at Complete OK. Home Health & Hospice for their compassionate care in his last months of life. Additionally, a special thank you to Pastor Schneider for ministering to Daddy over the years.