This is the story of James Whiteselle Moser. Whiteselle was a wonderful man who was loved, is missed, and will always be cherished. Our “Poppy,” as he liked to be called by his grandchildren, was an amazing husband, dad, son, brother, and a fan of all sports, especially those his kids and grandkids played. Whiteselle’s story starts on June 15, 1940, the fourth child to Elwood and Cora Lee Moser. Whiteselle was born at the family home in Cyril, delivered by Dr. Joyce and his Aunt Rose. He attended Cyril Schools where he played basketball and baseball. He played on the football team with his brother, Gene, for a short time, but had to quit because the cow needed to be milked. He always said that Gene was better at football anyway, so Gene got football and Whiteselle took the cow. As a very young man he learned to work hard and took on whatever job was available to “earn his keep”. He delivered papers, bagged groceries at the local grocery stores, popped popcorn and worked as a “bouncer” at the Cyril Movie Theater. He graduated from Cyril High School in 1958 and went to work at the Cyril Refinery Bulk Plant. In 1961, he met the love of his life, Janice Day, in Cement. He proposed to her at Stink Creek and their 55-year love affair began on June 5, 1965. In those 55 years, they raised three children together, Jamie Lynne, born in 1966, Diana Dawn, born in 1970, and James Justin “J.J.”, born in 1972. Whiteselle loved to raise sheep and pigs. For a period of time, he raised and sold registered Yorkshires. He loved being involved in 4-H and FFA with his kids and traveled lots of miles dragging a livestock trailer across the state of Oklahoma. Another love of his was watching his kids play all types of sports. Although not appreciated by them at the time, his post-game play-by-play analysis of their athletic performances was something he enjoyed. His love of watching sports only intensified as the grandchildren arrived. He never missed a ballgame, track meet, school program or any other event involving his grandkids. In a single year, he and Janice put over 30,000 miles on their new car traveling to these events. He retired in 2002 after contributing 44 years to the Oklahoma oil and gas industry. He also loved traveling with his best girl, Jan. Together, they took trips to Sedona, Branson, Durango-Silverton, Niagara Falls and Alaska. They spent many hours on golf courses across the country, except we still don’t talk about the golf cart incident on Cedar Creek Golf Course. Whiteselle had the best sense of humor, infectious smile, and his love for the Lord was evident in everything he did. His faith was unwavering. He was a lifelong member of the Cyril First Christian Church serving as Sunday School Teacher, Youth Group Leader, Deacon, Elder, and Chairman of the Board. His earthly story ended on Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020 at Corn Heritage Village, Corn, after a long battle with Alzheimer’s. Whiteselle just turned 80 years old this past June. While his earthly story has ended, his legacy continues in the lives of his wife, children, grandchildren, siblings, and countless nieces, nephews and cousins.
Loved ones who greeted Whiteselle at his Heavenly Homecoming are his parents, Elwood and Cora Lee Moser, his father and mother-in-law, Bill and Ida Day, his sister, Corene Miller, an infant brother, brothers-in-law, Don Howard, Bill Day, Jr., Duane Day, Roy Day, Gene Day, sisters-in-law, Marion Laging, Betty Wood, Virginia Day, nephews, Roy Merle Parker, Brett Day, and Brad Reynolds, and nieces, Connie Yandell, Alicia Howard and Polita Day and uncles, Alfred “Kid” Blue, Clay Blue, Joe Blue, Jack Moser, Harold “Hoot” Moser, Bill Moser, Cecil Moser, Carl “Newt” Moser, Bob Moser, and Barney Moser and an aunt, Juanita “Sis” Perry.
Loved ones that will miss Whiteselle until they meet again are his wife, Janice Moser, his children, Jamie and Walt Ayer, Diana and Kevin Boatwright, J.J. and Leah Moser; his grandchildren: Ashton Alicia Zolinski, David Austin Beavers and girlfriend, Linsey Dees, Kooper Dwayne, Kash Dixon, Kyler Dale, and Cheyenne Dawn Boatwright, Ezra James and Owen Whiteselle Moser, Jessee and Jon Williamson, his great grandchildren: Lakyn Rose Beavers, Raelyn Rae and Jentry Leana Zolinski, Emma Grace, Jon Cotter, McKenzie Ayer, and Caleb Joseph Williamson, siblings: Delores “Sister” Howard, Gene and Gwen Moser, Dean Miller, Bob and Pat Moser, Ronny and Connie Moser, brothers and sisters-in-law, Clint and Francis Chaney, Jerry and Shirley Day, Nora and Freddy Reynolds, and Olga Day, aunts and uncles, Butch and Thresa Moser, Mary Ann Moser, Dorothy Moser, Ann Moser, Eddie and Wanda Blue, and Imogene Blue and countless nieces, nephews, and cousins.
A celebration of Whiteselle’s life will be held Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020, at 2 p.m. in the Cyril First Christian Church under the direction of the Fletcher Funeral Home. Graveside services will follow in the Celestial Gardens, Cyril.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the First Christian Church Memorial Fund, P.O. Box 391, Cyril, Oklahoma 73029.
Masks are required for all those in attendance.
