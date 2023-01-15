Word has been received of the death of James “Big Jim” Wayne Stuples, 69, of Lawton. Mr. Stuples passed away on Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023 at his home in Lawton. A service will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of Lawton Ritter Gray Funeral Home.
He was born on Sept. 11, 1953 at Fort Sill to James Howard and Pauline Carol (Cooksey) Stuples. He grew up in Lawton and graduated from Lawton High School in 1972. He then attended Cameron University. Jim worked for John Ketchum Supply Company for over 44 years and later bought the company and named it “Big Jim’s Supply” before retiring in 2010. He married Darlene Romines on March 20, 1992 in Las Vegas, Nevada and they made Lawton their home. Jim loved the drag races, classic cars, working on cars and enjoyed watching TV and smoking turkeys. He was one of the nicest, kindest, and most giving people. Everyone loved him and he will be missed by all who knew him.
He is survived by his wife, of 31 years, Darlene Stuples, of the home; his adopted daughter, Christina Lincoln and grandson, Zachary Lincoln; his sister and brother-in-law, Cathy and David Stone, of Lawton; two brothers: Tommy Stuples and Mike Stuples, both of Lawton; his sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Lola Romines and Charles Bynum and their son, Jeremy Leonhardt, of Lawton; numerous nieces and nephews; and a host of loving friends.
He is preceded in death by his parents.
The family would like to thank Traditions Hospice for their gentle and loving care of Jim.