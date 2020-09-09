Graveside memorial service for former Lawton resident, James Walter Rose, of Temple, Texas will be at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, September 11, 2020 at Fort Sill National Cemetery, Elgin, Oklahoma.
Mr. Rose passed away on August 23, 2020 in Temple, Texas.
Arrangements are under the direction of Lawton Ritter Gray Funeral Home.
Due the Covid-19 restrictions, social distancing and masks are required.
James was born on October 11, 1948 at Fort Sill, Oklahoma to Stanley Wayne and Theresa Caroline (Dodson) Rose. He grew up in the Lawton/Fort Sill area where he attended school. James joined the United States Army in 1966 through 1969 and held the rank of E4 and then again from 1970 until 1979 earning the rank of E5. During the Vietnam War, he worked as a teletype operator. He was a member of the 11 Light Infantry Brigade. After the military, he remained in Lawton where he was a Medical Electronic Microscope Serviceman until his retirement. He moved to Temple, Texas this year to be near family. James loved to fish wherever he was.
He is survived by his daughter, Sandra (Rose) Ledbetter; his grandson, Brandon Dunn; two sisters and brothers in law, Elizabeth and Donald Davis and Katheryn and Butch Wylie; three brothers, Stanley W. Rose II, John Rose, and Michael Rose; numerous nieces and nephews and grand nieces and grand nephews.
He is preceded in death by his parents.
An online guestbook and sympathy cards are available at GrayFuneral.com.