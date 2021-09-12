Funeral services for James Walter “Jim” Hooser Jr., will be at the First Christian Church, Walters, Monday, Sept. 13, 2021 at 2 p.m., Rev. Brantley Tillery officiating with burial in the Walters Cemetery under the direction of Hart-Wyatt Funeral Home in Walters.
James Walter “Jim” Hooser, Jr. was born May 20, 1948 to Lois Marie (West) Hooser and James Walter Hooser in Walters, and departed this life in Lawton, on Sept. 2, 2021 at the age of 73 years, 3 months and 13 days.
Jim grew up in Walters, attending Walters Public School, graduating in 1966. He played football and baseball for the Blue Devils and was very active in music and the band. He married Kathy June Whitehead on April 1, 1967 in Wichita Falls, TX and to this union two children were born. They made their home in Walters, and later moved to Lawton, OK in 1979. They moved to the Dallas Metroplex in 1992 to be closer to his suppliers for his business and moved back to Walters in 2010.
He attended Cameron University for a couple of years, but didn’t think college was for him so he went into sales and continued to be a salesman for the rest of his life. He worked for various companies through the years mainly selling chemicals to cities, schools and the oil field industry. He wanted to branch out into commercial lighting so he started his own sales business in 1981 called J & K Lighting and Supply. He used to say the “Supply” in the company name stood for anything that was not “Lighting”, which meant he would find and sell you pretty much anything that you needed or wanted.
Jim enjoyed technology and liked staying up with all the latest gadgets. He was particularly fond of battery powered tools and devices. He liked traveling and doing stuff with his kids and grandkids. He was a devoted Christian and attended church on a regular basis his entire life. He became the worship leader in a few churches he attended through the years and enjoyed singing special music, especially with his son and daughter. He was the worship leader at the First Christian Church in Walters until he went home to be with the Lord. He was a very generous man and would often donate to help meet various needs, usually doing it in such a way so that no one would know it came from him.
Jim was preceded in death by his parents and his daughter Jamie June Silcock.
Survivors include his wife, Kathy, of the home; his son, Jefferey Hooser; a son-in-law, Thomas Silcock; his sister and spouse, Pat and Chuck Doss of Wichita, KS; three grandchildren: Austin Wells; Hannah Wells and Dalton Wells all of Plano, TX; many other relatives and friends.
Memorial donations can be made to The First Christian Church, PO Box 372, Walters, OK 73572