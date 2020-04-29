Funeral for James W. Mitchell Jr., 84, Lawton, will be held at a later date.
Mr. Mitchell died April 26, 2020.
Visitation will be Thursday April 30, 2020 from 9:00 AM – 5:00 PM.
Online tributes may be left for the family at www.whineryhuddleston.com
Funeral for James W. Mitchell Jr., 84, Lawton, will be held at a later date.
Mr. Mitchell died April 26, 2020.
Visitation will be Thursday April 30, 2020 from 9:00 AM – 5:00 PM.
Online tributes may be left for the family at www.whineryhuddleston.com
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.