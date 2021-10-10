James W. Odom (Jim) was born on Aug. 5, 1944 in Muskogee, to Cherry and W.L. “Pop” Odom. He died Oct. 5, 2021 in Lawton. He grew up in Wagoner, and graduated from the University of Oklahoma with a BS in Geology. On May 31,1968 he married Judy Kimbriel in Waco, TX. They have two children, James Odom and Ashleigh Berry.
Jim’s dad was a coach and he taught him to be a player. Throughout his life, he never sat on the sidelines. He was a listener, encouraging and quick to laugh. These last months as family and friends lovingly cared for him, we heard over and over the refrain, “He would have done it for me.” Passion characterized every facet of his life from his love of family to his pursuit of the outdoors.
His roots went deep into the Lawton community. Dolph Montgomery gave him his first job at City National Bank and Trust. He retired from First National Bank and Trust Co. He enabled countless businesses during his banking career but was proudest of the eight churches in Oklahoma and Louisiana that he played a part in financing.
Southwest of Eldorado, Oklahoma, the Casa de los Cazadores Ranch is the site of his deepest roots. If his business life centered around Lawton, the expression of his love of the land and wildlife centered on this ranch beside the Red River. He showed his wife, son and daughter, his grandchildren, and countless friends the endless attractions of the desert Southwest on the morning and evening “ride around.” One of the greatest joys of his life was teaching his grandchildren to appreciate the outdoors and to hunt. They thought he knew all the answers, and he almost did.
Faith in God undergirded his life through the good times and the bad times. He set an example for his entire family of appreciating blessings and overcoming adversity. When he prayed it was easy to feel that God was close.
Jim is survived by his wife Judy; his son, Dr. James Odom of Jarrell TX; his daughter Ashleigh and husband Dr. Jarett Berry of Irving TX; six grandchildren: Isaac Odom; Jack Berry; George Berry; Rebecca Berry; Joseph Berry; and Nate Berry; his sister, Joanna Beck and her husband Wallace of Wagoner; his sister-in-law and brother-in-law: Ann and Jerry Secrest of Temple TX, and his Cazadores Ranch “partner” Bill Farinholt as well as numerous well loved friends and family members.
Donations may be made in memory of Jim to the Dayspring Community Church Building Fund in Lawton OK.
A service celebrating Jim’s life will be 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021 in First Baptist Church. Private family burial will be in Highland Cemetery under direction of Becker-Rabon Funeral Home. The family will greet friends from 6:30-8 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.
An online guest book and sympathy cards are available at www.beckerfuneral.com