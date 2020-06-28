James Troy Ensey, aka “The Milkman”/ Pool Shooter, 90, went home to be with the Lord on June 9, 2020, at a local care facility in Lawton, with two of his daughters at his side. His wife, Clara Jean (Brashear) Ensey, was unable to be at his side due to health reasons.
There will be a memorial service at Fletcher Christian Church, 102 Sycamore St in Fletcher, OK on Monday, July 6, 2020 at 10am, Pastor Jim Hall officiating.
Troy was born December 30, 1929, in Elmore City, OK, to Ezekiel Alexander and Opal Audrey (Coker) Ensey. He attended school in Wynnewood, OK, graduating in 1950. During his high school years he lettered in football, basketball, baseball and track all four years, becoming state champions in football in 1949.
He married Joyce Benson in December, 1949. To this union was born four children: James Roy, Vonda Lou, Viki Dawn and Vivian Kay. The marriage dissolved in 1979. He married Clara Jean Brashear Simpson on May 16, 1984.
Troy moved to Oklahoma City after graduation and worked for Grapette Bottling Company. He moved to Lawton in 1951 to attend Cameron College. He worked for Safeway, Coca Cola and in 1952 began his career with Fairmont, later known as C&C Distributing Company. He was the last home delivery milkman in Lawton. He retired from there in 1993. He was a master pool player, winning many local pool tournaments and many of the Coors Tournaments. He went to the National Pool Tournament in Las Vegas 4 times and placed in the top 100, top 50 twice and lastly the top 25 USA amateur pool players.
Troy was born again in 1948 and became a member of First Baptist Church in Wynnewood. He taught an adult Sunday School class, led Training Union classes, sang in the choir and was a driver for youth activities at Immanuel Baptist Church in Lawton. He contributed to the building of Olivet Baptist Church in Lawton, where he sang in the choir and drove for youth activities. He later joined Western Hills Christian Church in Lawton. He was currently a member of the Fletcher Christian Church in Fletcher, OK.
Troy is survived by his wife, Clara Jean (Jeanie), his son and daughter-in-law: James and Cindy Ensey of MO; his daughters and son-in-laws: Vonda and Ed Clerke of Dhahran, Saudi Arabia, Viki and Ed Hesser of Lawton, and Vivian Sellers of Lawton; his step-sons and wives: Michael
and Melany Simpson of Duncan, OK and Alan and Linette Simpson of Duncan, OK; his half- sister and husband, Donna and Joe Carpentier of AZ; his step-brother and wife, Norman and Karen Dixon of TX; his nieces and their husbands, Jere (Ensey) and John Hanchak of FL and Luanne (Ensey) and Andy Howk of OK. He is survived by 16 grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, his brother and his wife, J.C. and Mildred Ensey and his nephew, John Ensey.
We will miss you Daddy! Love you.