On Dec. 8, 2022, at 12:40 p.m., James Tony Russell Jr. passed away at his house in Overland Park, Kansas. His wife, Tracye Russell, was by his side.
Jim Russell was born Nov. 30, 1962 at Comanche County Memorial Hospital in Lawton to James Tony and Leona Mae (Neal) Russell.
He married Theryal (Tracye) Brooks on May 6, 1983. Together, they raised two children while he progressed through his career in human resources and city government, spending time at Family Dollar, the City of Lawton, and the City of Douglas (Arizona).
Most recently, Jim served as the Human Resource Director for Bradken Steel in Atchison, Kansas - a job and team he loved.
Jim loved spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren, who always looked forward to time with their papi.
He was diagnosed with Pancreatic Cancer in July of 2021. He spent the next year going through chemo and radiation treatments. Though he fought hard, his health declined over the following weeks, as he was in and out of the hospital. He never lost hope, and he never gave up.
He is survived by his loving wife of 39 years, Tracye and children: Aaron and his wife Katie of Walters, and Jacob and his wife Amanda of Overland Park, KS; five grandchildren: Asher, Isaac, Olivia and Ezra Russell of Walters; and Selah Jeanne Russell of Overland Park; his sister, Mary (Russell) and her husband Glen Moore and family.
Jim was preceded in death by his parents and his grandson, Elijah Russell.
The family would like to invite everyone, friends and family, to dad's life celebration service at 10 a.m. Monday, Dec. 19, 2022 at First Baptist Church of Walters, Walters.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Pancreatic Cancer Society at the following link: Click Here to donate.