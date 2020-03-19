Private family graveside service for James Robert Montgomery, Sr. will be held Friday, March 20, 2020 at Fort Sill National Cemetery.
Burial with military honors is under direction of Becker-Rabon Funeral Home.
James Robert Montgomery, Sr. died Tuesday, March 17, 2020 in Lawton at the age of 89. He was born April 5, 1932 in Artussee, McIntosh County, Oklahoma to Everett and Minerva Montgomery. He grew up and attended school in Eufaula, Oklahoma. He married Hazel Fern Long on November 6, 1952 in Mendota, California and loved to brag about being married 67 years.
He owned and operated the Champlin Station on Second Street for 35 years. He attended Lawton First Assembly, asking everyone he met “What church do you go to?”. He was a 32nd Degree Mason, an avid hunter, gardener and fisherman. He was also proud he was a veteran having served in the Korean War.
Survivors include his wife, of the home; his son and daughter-in-law, Jim and Diane Montgomery; his daughter and son-in-law, Jeannie and Wayne Wickens; six grandchildren and their spouses, Dawnell and Brandon Reese, Brad and Julie Montgomery, Jeremy and Amy Montgomery, Rob and Debra Bigham, Tracy and Dwain Foster and Tiffaney Sutherland; 14 great grandchildren and their spouses, Dallin Reese, Rachel Reese, Gannon and Macy Reese, Daryn Reese, Garrett Reese, Jaeden Montgomery, Kaeden Montgomery, Ava Montgomery, Blakley Montgomery, Beckham Montgomery, Tyler Privett, Taylor Sutherland, C J Sutherland and Tanner and Kayla Foster; siblings and spouses, Shirley and Wayne Proe, Howard and Wanda Montgomery, Donald and Kim Montgomery and Bob and Linda Montgomery; brother-in-law, Russell Long; and many nieces and nephews.
His parents, three brothers, Jr. Montgomery, Earl Montgomery and John Montgomery and three sisters, Mary Long, Betty Westmoreland and Opal Brady preceded him in death.
Memorial contributions may be made to Lawton First Assembly, P.O. Box 6485, Lawton, Oklahoma 73506.
