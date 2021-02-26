Word has been received of the death of James Richard Price, 73, of Lawton.
Mr. Price passed away on Feb. 19, 2021.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Arrangements are under the direction of Lawton Ritter Gray Funeral Home.
James was born on Nov. 28, 1947 in Lawton, to C.E. and Barbara (Corcoran) Price. He grew up in Lawton where he attended school at St. Mary’s School and graduated from Eisenhower High School. James was a vietnam veteran who served his country in the United States Navy. He worked as a printer for Advanced Printers before retiring. He was an avid reader.
He is preceded in death by his parents; his brother, Bob Price; his sister, Pam Price Hoskins; and his nephew, Joseph Martyn Price.
He is survived by his brother and sister-in-law, John J. and Cindy Price, of Hot Springs Village, Arkansas; his sister and brother-in-law, Mary Pauline and Larry Davis, of Salt Lake City, Utah; and his nieces and nephews.
