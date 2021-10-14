Funeral service for James Richard (Jim) Cowley Sr. will be 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021 in Becker-Rabon Funeral Home Chapel with John Webb officiating.
Burial will follow in Sunset Memorial Gardens. The service may viewed by following the livestream link at www.beckerfuneral.com or by visiting the Becker-Rabon Funeral Home Facebook page.
James Richard (Jim) Cowley Sr. passed away Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021 in Lawton. He was born Aug. 28, 1932 in Dixon, Illinois to Robert and Mary Cowley. Jim married Nora Fern Bennett in 1952 and later divorced. Jim later married Nancy Jean (Cordell) Cowley in 1982 and was happily married for 37 years. Jim worked at Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company until he retired in 1995. He took great pride in his woodwork, his lawn tractor and yard and deeply loved his sons and grandkids.
Jim is survived by his sons: James Cowley Jr. and daughter-in-law, Sheryl Liepins; Leroy Cowley and daughter-in-law, Susan; daughter-in-law, Tammy Elkins and husband Joe; Richard Cowley and daughter-in-law, Janice; stepson Wayne Correll and daughter-in-law, Gigi; stepdaughter, DeLana Johnsen and son-in-law George; stepdaughter, Lisa McComas and son-in-law Mark; grandchildren: Elisha Spradlin; Robert Cowley; August Roach; April Russo; Melissa Laughy; James Cowley III; Ava Cowley; Ashley Cowley; Jace Cowley; Emily Cowley; Kristen Collins and spouse Jermar; Justin Coughenour; Haley Sells and spouse Ryan; Christopher Correll; Chase Correll and great-grandchildren: Harper and Logan Spradlin; Cameron and Emma Cowley; Jaxton and Laylah Russo and Carter Laughy; brother, Lee Cowley; and sisters: Vella Simpson; Jane Koeppen and Peggy Drew.
He was preceded in death by his son, Arthur Cowley; spouse Nora Fern Bennett and Nancy Jean Cowley; brothers: Robert; Bill and John Cowley and sisters: Mary Ann Dettman; Donna Jean Matznick and Carol Cowley.