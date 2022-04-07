Funeral for James R. Gilpin, Jr. (Jimbo) will be on Thursday, April 7, 2022, at 10 a.m., at Sherwood Tsotigh Memorial United Methodist Church, Cache, with Sue Burgess officiating. Burial will follow at the KCa Cemetery, Cache, under the direction of Comanche Nation Funeral Home.
He was born May 19, 1968, in Louisa, Kentucky to James R Gilpin Sr. and Patricia Poahway Gilpin. He passed on Saturday, April 2, 2022, at home.
When he was a child his family lived in Kentucky, then Florida. They eventually moved back to Oklahoma. He attended school in Jacksonville, Florida, Elgin, and Noble. After high school he attended the School of Oceanography in California. He began his career as an underwater welder, first in the Gulf of Mexico then in Alaska. He worked in Anchorage and in northern Alaska. He also served in the Army National Guard. After leaving Alaska in 2011, he worked at Fort Sill as a welder for a few years. After that he attended truck driving school and the last few years worked as a truck driver where he traveled all over the country. When he wasn’t traveling, he resided at his mother’s home.
As a child he loved to spend time with his family in Cache, at his grandma Margaret Poahway’s house. He was on of her many grandkids. He never outgrew his nickname of Jimbo. He loved his big family and always kept in touch with them throughout his life.
In 2007, while he lived in Alaska, a child was born to him. He is now 15 years old. He always kept in touch with his son. His family is hoping to meet him one day.
He is survived by his son, Troy Parks from Anchorage, Alaska; his parents, James R. Gilpin Sr., Norman; his mother, Patricia Gilpin, Lawton; his brother, Steven Drevecky and his wife Leslie from Denver, Colorado; his nephew, Erik Woommaoavah and his wife Autumn and their two boys Cache; his nephew, Colton Ingham stationed at Kirtland Air Force Base, Albuquerque, NM and Caitlynn Ingham, Oklahoma City. In addition, he has many aunts and uncles and cousins from mostly this area.
Preceding him in death are both sets of grandparents, his sister, Donna Ingham and maternal aunts and uncles: Franklin Whitewolf, Francine Breaux, Jan James, Michael Poahway, and Forrest Poahway.