James R. Johnson, 72, of Cache left us all too soon on Monday, Jan. 4, 2021. The family will greet friends and loved ones from 3-4 p.m., on Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021. Funeral service will be at 1 p.m., on Monday, Jan. 11, 2021 at Whinery-Huddleston Chapel with Pastor John Webb officiating. Burial with military honors will follow at Cache Cemetery.
James was born on March 10, 1948 in Lordsburg, New Mexico to Pete and Ruby Johnson. The family later moved and settled in Paramount, California. He graduated in 1966 from Paramount High School. It was there that he met the love of his life, Sandy. After graduating, James and his lifelong best friend, Greg, served in the US Army, starting with basic training in Fort Ord.
From there he trained in Maryland and later in Germany. He served as a Wheel and Track Mechanic in the Vietnam War. He was awarded the National Defense Service Medal, Vietnam Service Medal, Vietnam Campaign Medal and Marksman Badge. Upon returning to Paramount, he married his loving wife, Sandy, on Nov. 15, 1969 in Long Beach, California. They made Bellflower, California their home and later welcomed into the world two beautiful daughters, Cari and Dawn. In 1981, they made the move to Cache, and raised their daughters who later married and gave them five beautiful grandchildren. He retired from Goodyear in 2010. After retiring, James and Sandy devoted all their time and love to taking care of all their grandchildren and their one and only great-grandchild, Baylor.
James is survived by his wife of the home, Sandy; daughter, Cari Johnson Miller, Paul Miller and their three children: Evan Johnson, Brayden Miller and Olivia Grace Miller; daughter Dawn Wallis and husband Bryan and their two children: Baryn Wallis and Coltin Wallis. Evan and Brandi blessed him with his one and only great-grandson, Baylor Lane Johnson. He is also survived by his brother through love and friendship, Greg Dawson.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Pete and Ruby Johnson; his sister LeeEtta Owen; and his brother Mike Johnson.
He will be loved and missed by many nephews, cousins, aunts, uncles, and friends.