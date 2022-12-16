James Philip Carson, 85, of Edmond passed away Dec. 7, 2022 at his home. No services are planned at this time.
Known as Phil to everyone, he was born Oct. 18, 1937 in Lawton in Comanche County at Angus Hospital. During his life he lived in various places in Oklahoma including Chattanooga from 1937-1941, Faxon from 1941-1949, Lawton from 1949-2000, and Edmond from 2000 until his passing.
He spent his life dedicated to his work as a Civil Service Auditor and the US Army at Fort Sill from 1958-1993. He also worked as a Licensed Public Accountant and owned his own practice. His professional memberships included the American Society of Military Comptrollers, Oklahoma Society of Public Accountants, National Association of Public Accountants, Accreditation Council for Accountancy and Taxation and the Honorable Order of Saint Barbara.
He served in the US Army Reserve from 1960-1966 and retired with the rank of Sergeant E6.
Phil began his education with elementary school in Faxon later moving to Lawton, where he continued his education. Phil ended up graduating from Lawton High School in 1954. He then went on to earn a Bachelor of Science in Accounting from Abilene Christian University graduating in 1958.
Phil was preceded in death by his wife of 38 years, the love of his life. Jackie Corgill Carson on Dec. 6, 1998; and his parents Thurman Orville and Marie Evelyn Carson.
Phil is survived by his daughters: Suzanne Carson Malone of Denver, CO and Sharianne Carson of Oklahoma City, and only beloved granddaughter, Madison L. Malone of Boston, MA.