James Philip Carson, 85, of Edmond passed away Dec. 7, 2022 at his home. No services are planned at this time.

Known as Phil to everyone, he was born Oct. 18, 1937 in Lawton in Comanche County at Angus Hospital. During his life he lived in various places in Oklahoma including Chattanooga from 1937-1941, Faxon from 1941-1949, Lawton from 1949-2000, and Edmond from 2000 until his passing.