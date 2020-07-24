James Pembleton of Indiahoma, Oklahoma passed away July 6, 2020 after reaching the age of 71 years old. After months of failing health he died peacefully within his home in Indiahoma.
James was born on August 14, 1949 in Ashland, Oregon. Joined the military on June 22, 1971- August 23, 1974. James has 2 children named Christopher Allen Pembleton and the other does not wish to be named. Moved to cache and met his wife, Gwendolyn Komahcheet-Pembleton, and got married on July 8, 2019. He was a loving grandfather to 11 step-grandkids and 4 step-great grandkids. He enjoyed sitting outside in the yard with family and friends. The family wishes to have a home service for James on Monday, July 27th at 6pm. The announcer will be Billy Komahcheet and the pasture will be Jean Wilson.