Funeral service for James “Pee Wee” Pierson will be 2:00 p.m. Thursday, June 11, 2020, in Becker-Rabon Funeral Home Chapel with Dr. William F. Watkins and Darrell Perry officiating.
Burial will be in Fort Sill National Cemetery, Elgin.
James “Pee Wee” Pierson died June 6, 2020 at his residence surrounded by family. He was born September 17, 1948 in Lawton, Oklahoma to Sy and Berda C. (Houston) Pierson. Pee Wee grew up in Lawton, attending Lawton High School before enlisting in the U.S. Marine Corps. He was a Vietnam veteran and was awarded the Purple Heart medal for wounds received in action on June 6, 1969. His other awards include the National Defense Service Medal, Vietnam Service Medal, Vietnam Campaign Medal, Combat Action Ribbon, Vietnam Cross of Gallantry with Palm, Good Conduct Medal, Meritorious Unit Citation and the Rifle Sharpshooter Badge. Pee Wee also served as part of the Presidential Honor Guard for President Nixon and was a member of the flag changing detail at the Iwo Jima Monument.
Following his discharge from the Marine Corps he returned to Lawton and worked a variety of jobs. He married his best friend and the love of his life, Nancy Moore Buttram, on February 6, 1992 in Lawton. That same year he began a lengthy career with Civil Service, working with DPW and later at Reynolds Army Community Hospital in the mail room.
Pee Wee had many interests, he enjoyed boating, food, and fast trucks. He also enjoyed music and at one time led the “Pee Wee Pierson Band.” However, he will be remembered most for his devotion and love of family. He will also be remembered for his quick wit and larger than life personality.
He is survived by his wife, Nancy, of the home; his sister, Sanfreda “Freiddi” Robinson, Lawton; his sister-in-law, Margie Young, Duncan, nephews and nieces, Bubba and Stacy Cain, Mark and Trish Cain, Crysti Brierton, Penny and Joe Lee, Marcy Young, Kendra and Donald Pauley, Brandi and Jim Phillips, Cassie Young and Pat Cain;; and numerous great and great- great nieces and nephews.
His parents, his sister and brother-in-law, Joan C. and Larry Cain, his brother, Harold Allen “Sonny” Cain, his step-son, Chris Buttram, his brother-in-law, Harold Robinson; a nephew, Larry Cain, Jr., and his father-in-law and mother-in-law, Bob and Geraldene Moore, preceded him in death.
Memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society.
