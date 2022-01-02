James Paul Nelson born on Aug. 14, 1963, known to everyone as “Gopher” passed away on Dec. 23, 2021 at the age of 58 years old.
Funeral service and Interment will be held Monday, Jan. 3, 2022 starting at 11 a.m. Funeral service is at the Comanche Nation Funeral Home. Burial takes place at the Walters Cemetery. Officiating the services is Gerald George Red Elk.
James was the youngest son of the late Frances Marie Red Elk Nelson. James was the youngest brother of the late Roderick Red Elk, Ronald “Butch” Nelson, Lloyd Van Nelson, Doris Nelson Thames, Charlie Nelson, Delita Marie Nelson.
He leaves behind his children of Christopher Nelson of Edmond; and Demi Kaylen (Grace) Permansu Nelson of Walters; his brother, William Nelson Sr. and wife Lillie Nelson of Lawton. He also leaves behind his beloved Auntie-Mother Carmelita Red Elk Thomas of Logan, Utah, his Uncles Ronald Red Elk and Gene Red Elk of Walters; numerous nieces; nephews; and his Indian-Friend-Brothers who he looked at as Family.
James served his Country honorably in the United States Army, having served in the Black Forest area of Germany and Libya. From there he became a machinist and the trades he learned while being a soldier. James took on higher education and carried a 4.2 GPA all the way through to his Bachelor’s Degree of Human Ecology, and Master’s Degree of Human Relations, at the University of Oklahoma. James lived his life in Apache, which he often referred to as “East of Eden.”