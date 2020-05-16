Due to COVID-19 restrictions; a private memorial service with live streaming will be held for James Neil Johnson, 56 of Cache in the Lawton Ritter Gray Funeral Home Chapel on Sunday, May 17, 2020.
Jim was born on June 4, 1963 in Elmhurst, IL to Clarence and Judith Johnson. He grew up in the Oak Lawn and Cicero area of Chicago, IL. He graduated from Oak Lawn Community High School in 1981. After graduating from High School he joined the United States Air Force. He served in the United States Air Force from 1981 to 1992. By 1992 he had moved to Oklahoma; it is at this time he transferred to the OK Air National Guard. Jim then transferred from the OK Air National Guard to the AZ Army National Guard to receive his commission. Jim retired from the TX Army National Guard in January of 2020. On June 9, 1992 Jim married Tara Colson in Las Vegas, NV. During their life they enjoyed hiking in the trails and mountains around the Phoenix AZ and surrounding areas. Jim and Tara also enjoyed traveling all over the world. Their last trip pre children was their favorite; it was a fourteen day cruise of the European continent. In his civilian profession he worked for the G8 as a Contracting Officer on Fort Sill, OK. In his leisure time he enjoyed listening to music, running, reading, fishing and working on his farm in Cache, OK.
He is survived by his wife Tara; his daughters: Maggie and Ellie Johnson of Cache, OK; his Mother: Judith Johnson of Queen Creek, AZ; his brother and sister in law: Craig and Jane Johnson of Chandler, AZ; his nephew: Colin Johnson of Chandler, AZ; his niece: Abigail Johnson of Tucson, AZ; his Uncle and Aunt: Richard and Julie Campion of Orange, CA.
He was preceded in death by his Father Clarence Johnson.
In lieu of flowers: memorial contributions in his name can be made to your favorite Veterans organization.
An online guestbook and sympathy cards are available at GrayFuneral.com.