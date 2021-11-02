Funeral service for James Morales will be 10 a.m., Friday, Nov. 5, 2021 in the Becker-Rabon Funeral Home Chapel.
Private family burial with military honors will follow at a later date in Fort Sill National Cemetery, Elgin.
James Morales, age 78, Wylie, Texas and formerly of Lawton, passed away peacefully at his daughter’s home in Wylie, Texas on Friday, Oct. 29, 2021. James Morales was born to Mary Morales on Sept. 21, 1943 in Mason City, Iowa. After moving to Lawton as an infant, James lived his entire life as a Lawton resident. After attending Lawton High School, James served in the United States Army during the Vietnam war and then spent a 45 plus year career with Affiliated Van Lines. James married Sheila Ryan on July 13, 1973 and remained married until her death in 2002. James enjoyed watching his children play sports, especially baseball and the Atlanta Braves, family time and traveling. James was also a loving grandfather.
He is survived by his children: Ryan Morales and wife Aley; Christie Morales Hayden and husband Shayne; Mary Morales Pitre and husband Andrew; Cindy Morales Houston and husband Art and Lisa Morales Pollard and several grandchildren.
James was preceded in death by his mother, father, twin boys, and wife, Sheila Morales.