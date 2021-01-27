James Milton Johnson Sr. went to his heavenly home on Jan. 23, 2021, in Lawton.
Graveside service will be 11 a.m., Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021, at Highland Cemetery with Rev. Tony Elkins officiating. Burial will follow under the direction of Comanche Nation Funeral.
James was born in Lawton on March 31, 1939, to Harold and Bernice (Whitewolf) Johnson. He was raised in Lawton and graduated from Ft. Sill Indian School. He joined the Navy on July 2, 1957 and was honorably discharged on July 22, 1960.
James enjoyed watching football, spending time his family and friends. He was a proud full blood member of the Comanche Nation of Oklahoma.
James is survived by sister, Johanna Lambert and brother Arthur Thomas Johnson both of Lawton; two sons: James Johnson Jr., of Akron, Ohio and Joel Laurenzana of Elgin; six grandchildren: Jessica Cable; Alisha Cable; R.T. Cable; Sonia Attocknie; Stefanie Anderson; Kristin Johnson; 17 great-grandchildren; two great great-granddaughters; uncle Roderick Whitewolf of Lawton.
James is preceded in death by parents: Harold and Bernice Johnson Sr.; wife, Geri Johnson; daughter Lena Jeanie Johnson and two sons: Edward Johnson and Randy Johnson; granddaughter, Cathy Tasso; three sisters: Naomi Lyles, Edith Reyes, and Betty Elrod; brother, Harold Johnson Jr.; Edmond Gerald Bigbow; grandparents: Maude Chaat Blevins and Ed Whitewolf.