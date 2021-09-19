James Michael “Mickey” Dotts, high school art teacher’s aide, passed away on Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021, at his residence.
Memorial services were Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021, at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church, MT. Holland & Bonine Funeral Home has been entrusted with arrangements. Please visit Mickey’s online memorial page and leave a message of condolence for his family at www.hollandbonine.com.
Mickey was born July 13, 1942, on a dry land farm outside of Sterling. He attended elementary and junior high school in Medicine Park and graduated from Elgin High School in Elgin. Upon graduation, Mickey entered the US Army Reserves for eight years at Fort Sill. He served his basic training at Fort Leonard Wood in Missouri, and then returned to Fort Sill for his artillery training. He was then transferred to Fort Carson, Colorado.
Mickey moved to Las Vegas, Nevada, in 1960, training as a police cadet, and participating in rodeo bull riding and drag racing. He also worked various positions as an auto dealer mechanic until 1967. Mikey then moved to California and started an apprenticeship for automatic fire sprinkler suppression systems, working for six years to obtain his journeyman’s license in 1981. In 1982, he moved to Box Elder, Montana to work in the education system there.
Mickey enjoyed bow hunting elk, deer, and various game. He liked fly fishing and all outdoor sportsman challenges. He held a deep affection for his Native American beliefs, and enjoyed pow-wows and gatherings.
He was preceded in death by his parents; son, Faron C. Dotts; and adopted son, Kevin Caplette.
Mickey is survived by Isabell, his wife of 43 years; son, Derek S. (Liz) Scharen of Virginia; daughters: Tracey Rosenthal of Wisconsin, and Crystal (Ron) Chandler of Box Elder, Montana; and ten grandchildren.
“In the Shadow of the Wichitas” celebrates the rich cultural history of Lawton, Oklahoma. The four-part documentary seeks to recognize key participants in the area’s development and was produced by The Lawton Constitution with support from Comanche County Memorial Hospital, Comanche Home Cen…
Sign Up For Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.