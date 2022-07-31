James M. Fields Jr. Jul 31, 2022 58 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Funeral for James M. Fields Jr., 53, Lawton, will be at 10 a.m., Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022 at Whinery-Huddleston Chapel.Visitation will be from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2022 at Whinery-Huddleston Funeral Home.Mr. Fields Jr. died Monday, July 25, 2022.Burial will be at Highland Cemetery, Lawton.Online tributes may be left for the family at www.whineryhuddleston.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags James M. Fields Jr. Lawton Burial Visitation Whinery-huddleston Chapel Cemetery Tribute Recommended for you Online Poll What should the City of Lawton do with its wading pools? You voted: Repair them at an estimated cost of $1 million Replace them with spray parks Vote View Results Back Sign Up For Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Obituaries Receive the most recent obituaries from The Lawton Constitution every Morning in you E-mail. Signup today! Headlines / e-Edition Would you like to receive our daily news from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Sports Headlines Would you like to receive our daily sports from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Breaking News Get the latest breaking news from The Lawton Constitution. Sign up today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists