James Lewis Walker, 85, of Lawton, passed away Sunday evening, July 18, 2021, surrounded by family in Binger, after a lengthy stay in Binger Nursing and Rehabilitation.
Big Jim was born May 22, 1936, in Bowie, Texas to Lewis and Hazel (Kersey) Walker.
In 1957, he married Donna Roxanne Ritchie his “Roxie” in Bowie Texas. During their marriage they had three children: Kelly, Kerrie, and Kent.
On Aug. 27, 1958, he joined the Texas National Guard. While serving as a member of the Guard, in October of 1961, the 49th Armored Division was activated by the United States Army in support of the Berlin Crisis. He completed basic training and served duty stations at Ft. Hood and Ft. Polk until his honorable discharge the 26th day of August, 1964. After leaving the service, Jim returned to his previous vocation as a meat cutter for the Piggly Wiggly chain of grocery stores, a vocation that he truly loved and passed on to all three of his children. He relocated to Lawton when Piggly Wiggly opened a new store in 1966 where he worked until the store closed. At that time, he went almost immediately to work for Herb’s Foods where he worked until his retirement in 1997. But when his daughter, Kerrie and son-in-law, Garry bought the grocery store in Fletcher he couldn’t resist sharpening his knives and helped out there as much as they would let him.
He loved to hear his Roxy play the piano and had a beautiful voice of his own. They instilled a love/passion for music within their children. They loved to dance and play dominoes and cards with numerous dear friends that they loved like family.
Jay and Roxanne enjoyed traveling with friends and family and were fortunate to have seen the United States coast to coast and Hawaii. He loved camping and taking his grandkids camping in one of his ever changing rotation of campers and motorhomes and of course those grandchildren were his true joy.
Jay is survived by a brother, Robert Walker and wife Pam of Bowie Texas; a son, Kelly Walker and wife, Connie of Elgin; daughter, Kerrie Allen of Watonga; son, Kent Walker and wife, Kathy of Lawton; nine grandchildren: Cory Allen; Brandy Wilkerson and husband Brandon; Kinsey Toth and husband, Brian; Kori Morrow; Whitney Anderson; Landon Walker; Kody Walker; Tanner Walker; Zach Walker and 12 great-grandchildren.
Jim was preceded in death by his parents, his loving wife, Roxanne, sisters: Sue Chancellor and Sara McCarty, and brother, Kirk Walker.
