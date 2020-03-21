LAWTON--Services for Lawton resident James Leon Turner will be at 12 Noon —Tuesday, March 24, 2020 in the Chapel of Howard-Harris Funeral Services (1005 SW “C” Avenue) in Lawton, with Pastor Garland R. Hall, officiating.
VIEWING. 1:00--5:00 p.m.—Sunday, March 23, 2020, in the Chapel of Howard-Harris Funeral Services (1005 SW “C” Avenue)—Lawton.
DEATH/BURIAL: James Leon Turner died Monday, March 15, 2020 in Lawton. Burial will be Highland Cemetery—Lawton, under the direction of Howard-Harris Funeral Services—Lawton.
He was born on October 24, 1966 in Lawton to Clarence and Kattie Turner. James attended elementary and high school in Lawton and graduated from Eisenhower Senior High School in 1985. After high school, he served in the U. S. Army and discharged after basic training. He worked at several restaurants and Trinity Baptist Church. Early in life, he united with Mt. Calvary Baptist Church and later joined Wesley United Methodist Church in Lawton.
SURVIVORS: two brothers, Lorenza (Jeanette) Thomas of Chickasha, OK, Clarence E. Turner and a sister, Sandra Turner of Lawton; three nephews, Lorenza, Trae and Brandon; two nieces and eight great nieces and nephews; and a host of aunts and uncles, cousins, other relatives and friends.