Funeral service for James L. “Jim” Nix will be at 10:00 a.m. Friday, October 23, 2020 in the Becker-Rabon Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. John Mayhue, Pastor of Catoosa Hills Christian Church, Ca-toosa, Oklahoma officiating.
Private family burial will be in Highland Cemetery under the direction of Becker-Rabon Funeral Home.
The family will greet friends from 6pm until 8pm Thursday at the funeral home.
Due to the current health situation with COVID-19, all visitors and funeral attendees are asked to wear a mask.
For those unable to attend, the service may be viewed by following the livestream link at www.beckerfuneral.com or by visiting the Becker-Rabon Funeral Home Facebook page.
James L. “Jim” Nix, 82, passed away Monday, October 19, 2020 in Sand Springs, Oklahoma with his family by his side.
Jim is survived by his children; Kathy and Bruce Lefebvre of Oklahoma City, James and Danelle Nix of Yuma, Arizona, Sandy and John Mayhue of Sand Springs, Oklahoma, Linda and Ricky Swinford of Lawton, his siblings; Dee and Beverly Nix of Lawton, grandchildren; Stacy and Gary Ellis, Michele Lefebvre, David Nix, Jennifer and T.J. Gibson, Ryan Nix, Ashley and Cole Mallett, Crystal and Jona-than Van Horn, Amber and Daniel Hunt, Sean Mayhue, Shaina Mayhue, Paige and Jimmie Camden, Chase and Shelby Swinford, Dane and Victori Swinford, Haley and Jessie Wilson, Joshua Swinford, Tiffany and Conner Sulins, Caleb Swinford, Deidre Swinford and Tara Swinford. He is also survived by 19 great grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. All of his family meant the world to him.
Jim was preceded in death by his wife Daviline Nix, his parents Leonard and Mariam (Jones) Nix and siblings, Wanda and Ernest Johnson, Loren Nix and Leon Nix.
In lieu of flowers the family asks that donations be made to: Catoosa Hills Christian Church, 18415 E. Admiral Place, Catoosa, OK 74015 or to the ALS Foundation, Arizona Chapter, 360 E. Coronado Rd., Suite 140, Phoenix, AZ 85004
An online guest book and sympathy cards are available at www.beckerfuneral.com.