On the morning of Sept. 17, 2022, James K. Dennis peacefully transitioned to rest with Jesus. He was 76 years old. James was born to Samuel R. Dennis, Jr. and Tommie Lee (Knox) Dennis in 1946, in South Pittsburg, Tennessee. He was a Vietnam Veteran, serving 21 years and retiring as a Sgt. First Class in the United States Army.
James earned his bachelor’s degree in Business Administration in 1990 and worked as a Housing Manager for Civil Service. He was a faithful member and ordained Minister of Christ at Galilee Missionary Baptist Church. Some of James’ hobbies were fishing, working with computers and technology and spoiling his grandchildren. He purposefully kept himself in a state of life-positivity, loving the Lord God while serving his country as a decorated soldier, his community as an ordained minister, and his family as a beloved patriarch. He set the perfect example of how to be successful, in spite of anything.
James is preceded in death by his father, Samuel Jr., his mother Tommie Lee, his brother Samuel III, his brother Gary, and his grandsons, Alex and Paris.
James is survived by his wife, Patricia; two daughters: Eula (Dennis) Boyd and Karen (Dennis) Bryant; grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins, one aunt, two brothers and three sisters.
A public viewing/visitation will be held at 4 p.m. to 6 p.m., Monday, Sept. 26, 2022 at Howard-Harris Funeral Services, 1005 SW C Avenue, Lawton (wear a mask).
The homegoing service will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022 at Galilee Missionary Baptist Church, #7 Dr. L. K. Jones Avenue, Lawton, (wear a mask). The interment will follow at 1 p.m. at the Fort Sill National Cemetery, Elgin.