On the morning of Sept. 17, 2022, James K. Dennis peacefully transitioned to rest with Jesus. He was 76 years old. James was born to Samuel R. Dennis, Jr. and Tommie Lee (Knox) Dennis in 1946, in South Pittsburg, Tennessee. He was a Vietnam Veteran, serving 21 years and retiring as a Sgt. First Class in the United States Army.

James earned his bachelor’s degree in Business Administration in 1990 and worked as a Housing Manager for Civil Service. He was a faithful member and ordained Minister of Christ at Galilee Missionary Baptist Church. Some of James’ hobbies were fishing, working with computers and technology and spoiling his grandchildren. He purposefully kept himself in a state of life-positivity, loving the Lord God while serving his country as a decorated soldier, his community as an ordained minister, and his family as a beloved patriarch. He set the perfect example of how to be successful, in spite of anything.