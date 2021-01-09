James Keenan, 81, Lawton, OK
A Memorial Service will be scheduled at a later date.
James Elward was born to Elward Alexander and Cordie Lee (Sellers) Keenan on December 9, 1939 in Duncan, OK and departed this life in Duncan on January 6, 2021 at the age of 81 years and 29 days.
James grew up in the Bray-Doyle area, graduating from Doyle High School. Made his home in the Walters area through the 1990’s. He farmed and ranched in the early years, worked in the oilfield and then settled into driving for T&G until his retirement in August of 2020.
James enjoyed fishing, woodworking and barbequing. He married Beverly Wallace in Lawton on August 22, 2020.
He was preceded in death by his parents. Survivors include his wife, Beverly Wallace Keenan, of the home; his kids and daughter-in-law, Jim Keenan of Corum, OK, Dusty and Diane Keenan of Geronimo, OK, Paris Selig of Dallas, Ruthie Jewell, Evan Wallace, and Ross Wallace, II all of Lawton; 3 brothers and spouses, Ray Keenan of Duncan, LD and Connie Keenan of Davis, OK, Tony and Mary Keenan of Flagstaff, AZ; his grandchildren, Jamie Jackson and Chris of Comanche, OK, Traci and Jon Mowatt of Lawton, Jonathon and fiancé Maddie Hill of Caddo, OK; great grandchildren, nieces and nephews, and many cousins and longtime friends.
Arrangements by Hart-Wyatt Funeral Home, Walters, OK.