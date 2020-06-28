Private family service with military honors for James “Jimmy” A. Niemczyk will be at the Fort Sill National Cemetery, Elgin.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Becker-Rabon Funeral Home.
James passed away on Monday June 22, 2020 at his home in Lawton, Oklahoma after a lengthy illness. He was born July 31, 1946 to Paul and Margaret (Mavity) Niemczyk in Lawton, Oklahoma. He graduated from the Lawton High School. He married Maureen Devitt in 1965 and they had a son Mark. Then he married Faye Hall in 1969 and they had a daughter Michelle.
He joined the United States Marine Corps in 1971 and served in Okinawa, Japan, and Camp Pendleton, California and was honorably discharged in 1973. He returned to Lawton and married Barbara Davis in 1976. In the following years he operated several small business in Lawton including Jim’s Conoco Service Station. In 1983 he moved to Oklahoma City and married Dianne Kitchens in 1984. He worked at the DRMO at Tinker Air Force Base until 2002 and then transferred to the DRMO at Lawton Ft. Sill to finish his government service while caring for his ailing mother. He retired in 2004 with 22 years of federal service.
Jimmy is survived by his Son, Mark of San Pablo, California; his daughter, Michelle of Arlington, Texas; Stepson, James of Saudi Arabia; and one brother, Gary of San Francisco, California; and several Cousins and many friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; uncle and aunt, Julian and Peggy Niemczyk; uncle and aunt, Jimmy and Dorothy Mavity; and Cousins, Deb and Pam Mavity.
A memorial contribution may be made to the Disabled American Veterans at dav.org
An online guest book and sympathy cards are available at www.beckerfuneral.com