James “Jim” Sprague, 57, resident of Lawton, passed away Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021, at his home north of Lawton.
A Celebration of Life service will be scheduled at a later date.
Arrangements are under the direction of Becker-Rabon Funeral Home.
