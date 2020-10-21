James” Jim” Robert Coffey of Dewey, Oklahoma, passed away on October 17, 2020.
Jim was half Delaware and half Comanche. Jim was born February 18, 1952 to Cheevers and Rosetta (Jackson) Coffey.
Jim was raised in Lawton and Tulsa, Oklahoma. He then moved to Lawrence, Kansas, where he graduated from Lawrence High School in 1970. He then attended Okmulgee Technical College and graduated as an electrician. Jim was later employed by the Natural Gas Pipeline Company in Lawrence, Kansas.
Jim loved to bowl, play fast pitch softball and even gave his hat to the rodeo arena, for a good ride. His most precious memories included traveling the United States, to attend many pow-wows and dance with the best in his bustles.
Jim loved to tease, play tag, and create his own games. He started a club with all his great-grand nephews and nieces which cost them a quarter to join. They had no idea what to expect, but Jim always had something special planned for them.
Jim is preceded in death by his parents Cheevers and Rosetta Coffey; brother, Marvin “Rusty” Coffey; and his sister, Paulette Coffey-Tallchief.
Jim is survived by his wife, Marilyn Coffey of Dewey; son, Jacob Coffey and one granddaughter, Danie Belle Coffey, both of Bartlesville; brothers: Jesse “Sonny” Coffey of Cache and Charles Eckroat; nieces Susan Hartman, Robin Coffey-Hopkins, Carrie Coffey, Angie Goodfox, Janet Work, Kristie Coffey and nephews Rusty Coffey, Marty Thurman, Jesse, Jr. and Nick Wahpepah. Jim left behind fifteen great-grand nieces and nephews and four great-great grand nieces and nephews.
Graveside services will be held at 1:00 PM, Thursday October 22nd at Deyo Mission Cemetery with Wallace Coffey officiating.
Visitation will be 10AM until 12PM on Thursday at the funeral home.