Word has been received of the death of James “Jim” Lien, 80, of Indiahoma.
Mr. Lien passed away on Wednesday, Aug. 11, 2021 in Chickasha.
Mr. Lien will be laid to rest at Sunset Memorial Gardens in a private burial under the direction of Lawton Ritter Gray Funeral Home.
Jim was born on June 20, 1941 in Auburn, Washington to Irving and Dorothy Lien. He attended school in Rio Linda, CA where he grew up. He graduated from Grant Union High School and also received his degree from Chico State University. He was a boy scout leader for many years in California and an assistant Boy Scout leader in Cache. He was a charter member of the teaching staff at Great Plains Vo-Tech School where he taught auto body for six years. He opened Jim Lien Auto Body Shop in 1975. Jim married Marilee Tanner and later married Billye Ann Landrum on Aug. 9, 1970. She passed away in 2011. He married Mercedes Holmes in February of 2013. He attended Lawton First Assembly in Lawton.
He is survived by his wife, Mercedes, of Lawton; his children: Scott Lien; Debbie Burnett; Eric Lien; Julie Lien; Lynn Bennett; and Randy Russow; his brother, Clayton Lien; his sister, Christine Adkins; and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.