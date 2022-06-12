Funeral service for James ‘J.D.’ Burk, will be at 2 p.m., Monday, June 13, 2022, at Antioch Baptist Church, south of Lawton, with Rev. Steve Mallow officiating. Burial will be in the Cache Cemetery. Visitation will be from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday June 12, 2022, at Hart-Wyatt Funeral Home in Walters.
James Daniel “J.D.” Burk son of Neal and Lois (Ryan) Burk was born on Oct. 18, 1946 in Lawton, and passed away on June 8, 2022 at Comanche County Memorial Hospital in Lawton.
J.D. graduated from Geronimo High School in 1965 and has spent most of his 75 years on his farm in Geronimo. He served his country in the Army National Guard. He worked for the North American Moving Company, Borden’s Milk, Main Construction and Gene Burk Auto Glass. He retired from driving a rock truck for H.G. Jenkins at the age of 62½. He had six beautiful children.
J.D. enjoyed playing basketball in school and was a big Thunder fan. He also enjoyed telling jokes, collecting rocks, fishing, raising fish, and bowling through the years with his family. He loved watching movies with John Wayne or Clint Eastwood.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his grandparents; his son, Jim Burk; his brother, Russell Wayne Burk; and several grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
J.D. is survived by his loving wife, Joyce Burk, of the home; sons: James “Jamesy” Burk Jr. and Diane of Tecumseh; William Charles “Charlie” Burk and Jordan of Lawton, and Jayson Wade Burk of No Man Land; his daughters: Candice Ann Burk-LeJeune of Louisiana; ShaLeah Sanchez and Jon of Lawton; two stepdaughters: Samantha Farrow and Victoria Rylant; his brothers: Roger Neal Burk and Helen; Larry Don Burk and Barbara; and Donnie Burk and Donna; his sister, Tandi McCarthy and Victor; numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and friends.