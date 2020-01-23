Memorial service for James Ira Mansfield will be 10:00 am, Friday, January 24, 2020 at Ft. Sill National Cemetery under the direction of Whinery Huddleston Funeral Service.
James I. Mansfield was born March 20, 1941 to Clyde and Ordean Mansfield in Holdrege, Nebraska. He grew up in Oxford, Nebraska. After graduation from Wentworth Military Academy he joined the United States Marine Corp. While serving he received a combat injury and was awarded the Purple Heart. After serving in the military he attended Midwestern College in Durant, Oklahoma. He received his bachelors degree in Aviation and Meteorology. He Worked as a Charter pilot for Red Willow Aviation in McCook, Nebraska. While in McCook he taught meteorology at the college.
James Ira Mansfield passed away January 20, 2020 at his home surrounded by his family.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Clyde and Ordean Mansfield and his mother and father in law Harold and Mavis Tejcka. James is survived by his wife Shirley of 55 years; his daughters Laurie Mansfield of Lawton, Ok, Julie and her husband Mark Parnell of Waggoner, Oklahoma and Carrie and her husband Scott Simon of Greenwood, Delaware; his son James Mans field of Lawton, Oklahoma; his grandchildren, USMC Robert Mansfield, Blake Mansfield, Ryan Bingham, Andrew Guerra, Audrey Guerra, Landon Holt, Tristen Holt and Zack Holt; his granddaughters Sara and her husband Zac Hickman, Sommer Bethany Bigham and Courtney Guerra; his great granddaughters, Elyssa Grauman, , Emma Mansfield and Charlotte Hickman; his sister, Sharon Lueking of Holdridge, NE; his niece’s, Martha Berquist and her husband Bob and Polly Murdock and her husband Marlin; his nephew, John Lueking and his wife Kim; and his brother in law, Hell fighter Tommy Tejcka and his wife Robyn.