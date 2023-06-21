Funeral services for James Howard “Jim” Williams will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 24, 2023, at Western Hills Christian Church, Lawton, with Joe Jones, Pastor, Mount Zion Christian Church, Braxton officiating.
Services are under the direction of the Becker-Rabon Funeral Home.
The family will greet friends Friday evening from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. at the funeral home.
James Howard “Jim” Williams, often referred to as “Big Jim”, 82, of Lawton, passed away peacefully in his home on June 17, 2023, under the care of Elara Hospice.
Jim was born Sept. 12, 1940, to James Haden Williams and Mildred Lorene (Jackson) Williams in Noble, Illinois. He was the oldest of five boys, which no doubt had a hand in shaping his cheap tendencies and mischievous nature. He graduated from Noble High School in 1958, where he excelled in basketball, fighting, and tardiness. After high school, he attended Lincoln Bible Institute in Lincoln, Illinois, where he would meet his bride, Alice Mae Porter, and somehow convince her to marry him not once, but twice (legally on Dec. 30th, 1959) in Meadville, Pennsylvania. Together they had six children, although their three daughters tragically passed away during childbirth. Their oldest son William “Bill” Bart was born in 1960, their middle son Jeffrey Scott in 1962, and their youngest “favorite” son Jerry Wayne was born in 1964. Jim and his family moved between Illinois and Florida in their early years, as he was always in search of the best opportunity to provide for his family. In May of 1971 they finally settled in Lawton where they planted roots and grew their life. Jim worked in several industries over the course of his life, such as construction, the oil field, and truck driving. While he left the oil field as a tool pusher in 2008 and went to work in the food transportation industry until he retired at 80 years old, he never gave up his lifelong profession of being an amateur comedian... Even if his jokes were mostly only funny to him, and often at the expense of others. Throughout that time, he and his family faithfully attended Western Hills Christian Church. Jim’s faith was a core part of his life, and he enjoyed serving God and his congregation in any way he could. At Western Hills, he spent time acting as a deacon, an elder, teaching junior high youth classes, and using the morning meet and greet as an opportunity to practice his cheesy one-liners. His middle son Jeff and his wife Cyndi blessed him with the prestigious title of “Papa” in 1991, when his granddaughter Kalyn was born, followed by his grandson Hadyn in 1995. The only thing that made Jim happier than being a grandpa, was in fact, being a GREAT grandpa, which he was to Braxen, Jameson, and Halle. His great grandchildren were the apples of his eye, his pride and joy, and the topic of every story he told to every ear he could reach during the last years of his life.
Whether measuring in stature, presence, or decibels, Jim was always the biggest in the room. He was loud, ornery, and stubborn, but he was fiercely protective and loyal to the ones he loved. There was one easy way to find out if you fell into that category or not: if he liked you, he probably teased you mercilessly. If he didn’t care for you, well, he probably addressed you in grunts and huffs.
Jim had many passions in life, such as music, car races, John Wayne movies, and all things Elvis. However, none of these things held a candle to the love he had for his family. Jim was the epitome of a family man, putting the happiness and wellbeing of his wife, children, and grandchildren at the forefront of his every goal in life. He was the rock of his family, and he will be deeply missed by those who loved him most.
Jim is survived by his wife Alice Williams, of the home; son Bill Williams of Lawton, son Jerry Williams of Anchorage, Alaska; his granddaughter Kalyn Everett, her husband Joshua Everett, along with Braxen, Jameson, and Halle all of Lawton; grandson Daniel Williams of Lawton; brother Gene of San Francisco, California, brother Burl of Springfield, Missouri, sister-in-law Connie Williams of Bad Axe, Michigan, sister-in-law Barbara Beard Ocala, Florida, brother-in-law Paul Porter of New Castle, Pennsylvania, and daughter-in-law Cynthia Volk and her husband Andrew Volk of Wisconsin.
He is preceded in death by his parents, son Jeffrey, twin daughters Connie and Bonnie, daughter Mary Elizabeth, grandson Hadyn, brothers Herb and Joe, and sister Carolyn.
The family would like to extend their most sincere thanks to Elara Hospice group, especially Amelia, Kelly, Cody, and Brenda for their exceptional services and devotion in his last months of life. Additionally, a special thank you to Dr. Paszkowiak and Dr. Trotter for their professionalism and care.
For anyone wishing to make a contribution in memory of Jim Williams, please consider making a donation to Western Hills Christian Church.
An online guest book and sympathy cards are available at www.beckerfuneral.com