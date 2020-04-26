James Howard “Big Jim” Looney, age 78, Lawton, Oklahoma, formerly of Cuba, Missouri, passed from this life peacefully after a courageous battle with longtime illnesses on Tuesday, April 21, 2020 in Lawton. James was born in St. Louis, Missouri on November 7, 1941 to George and Mamie (Larrison) Looney. James served seven years in the United States Air Force as a cook and was stationed in Alaska, Philippines, Altus AFB, Scott AFB and Lowry AFB. While stationed at Altus Air Force Base he met Patsy (Miller) Norris and they were married on March 8, 1963, they were married for 20 years. After doing his time with the Air Force he worked 25 years for Sears as a customer service appliance repairman. James was known to many as “Big Jim” due to his huge personality and size, but that never stopped him from one of his greatest loves in life – fishing with family and friends. Recently he enjoyed going to the casino and always loved spending time with his family.
James is survived by his two children, daughter, Janet Ruth Wise and spouse Darrel Townley, and son, John Looney and spouse Samantha, six grandchildren, Clifton Kralewski and spouse Becky, Rebecca (Looney) Funkhouser and husband Wesley, Joshua Looney and spouse Amber, Caylin Cottingham, Maddison Looney and Savannah Looney, five great-grandchildren, Landyn, Axtyn, Bexley, Oaklee and Hunter and many nieces and nephews, former wife, Mary Shaw and her granddaughter Ciera Strobl.
James was preceded in death by his parents, George and Edna Looney, two sisters, June Cunningham and Fern Frazee and brother, Glen Looney.
A private family memorial service will be held at a later date and Jim will be laid to rest in the Meramec Hills Memorial Lawn Cemetery in Cuba, Missouri.
In lieu of flowers, please make memorial contributions to support VA service members.
