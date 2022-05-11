James (Jim) Harold Myers, 82, of Apache passed away on May 7, 2022 at his home, Myers Ranch, west of Apache.
Funeral service will be at the Cowboy Church 15513 HWY 62 Apache, on Thursday May 12, 2022 at 2 p.m. with Pastor Jed Linebaugh officiating. Burial will follow at Fairview Cemetery in Apache under the direction of Comanche Nation Funeral Home.
A celebration of his life will be at Cowboy Church on May 11, 2022 at 7 p.m.
He was born on Feb. 6, 1940, in Lawton to Randlett C. and Margaret “Sturm” Myers. Jim attended Apache Schools where he was a member of the first football team. He graduated in 1958 and attended Arkansas City Junior College where he received a football scholarship and was the nose guard for the team. He later transferred to Panhandle State University to continue his football career.
Jim apprenticed to become an electrician which led him to a long career as a Civil Service Electrical Estimator until retirement in 1992. He was a member of the National Guard from 1960-1966. Jim farmed and ranched on his grandmother Lena Fischer Myers allotment of 1901 which was named Fischer Farms. That same land is now known as Myers Ranch and has been awarded centennial ranch status.
Jim spent many hours watching ball games of all sports while supporting young athletes from across the state. He also loved being a part of the stock show world with his kids. Jim enjoyed rodeoing and calf roping in his younger years, and you could see him at National Finals Rodeo and the American Rodeo. One of his greatest joys was running his cow-calf operation and building his home. He loved and appreciated all forms of Native American art, but Jim’s favorite hobby was collecting friends.
Jim was a proud member of the Comanche Nation where he served many years on the election board. He was also a faithful member of the Cowboy Church of Apache. He was member of the American Heritage Museum, American Quarter Horse Association, Oklahoma Cattlemen’s Association, and Mo Betta Quail Hunt and Rodeo committee.
He is survived by his best friend and soulmate his wife Linda” Jump” Myers of 43 years; his children: Kip Antuna; Keri Jhane Myers; Jamey Myers Hunter; Tracy Myers Harris; James H. Myers Jr. and wife Decole; Teri Myers Hughes and husband Clint; Gavan Parker and wife Jeana. He was a grandpa of 20 grandchildren and a great-grandfather of 12. He is survived by two sisters and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, siblings: Randlett Jr., Deana, and Sally.
Donations may be made in his memory to his beloved Cowboy Church P.O. Box 163, Elgin, Oklahoma 73538.