Graveside service for James Harold Hall will be 10 a.m. Tuesday, April 27, 2021 at the Cache Cemetery, Cache, with Brandon Bohn of Sterling, Oklahoma officiating.
Arrangements are under the direction of Becker-Rabon Funeral Home.
James Harold Hall, 53, Fletcher, passed away Thursday, April 22, 2021 at his home in Fletcher. James was born, June 8, 1967 in Lawton, to Gary Winston and Connie Louise (Means) Hall. James was raised in Lawton and later attended Sterling High School. James’ father was a plumber and he followed in his father’s footsteps and became a plumber. James worked as a plumber until his health would no longer allow it.
James was a kid at heart and loved all things outdoors especially four wheeling, fishing, hunting, and hiking. He was fun to be around and enjoyed giving people a hard time but also enjoyed going out of his way to help others. James enjoyed old John Wayne westerns and tinkering with gasoline engines that he learned how to do from classes he took at the Great Plains Tech Center. James cherished his children and grandchildren and will be missed by all who knew him.
James is survived by his four daughters: Amber Hall and partner, Seth Moran of Lawton; Jaimie Hall and husband Ben Herring of Marshall, Texas; Michelle Castillo of Lawton; and Samantha Hall and partner, Kyle Hanson of Lawton; three grandchildren: Adalina Rios of Lawton; Aaliyah Taylor of Lawton; and Andrea Herring of Marshall, Texas; three sisters: Alicia Kuntz and husband Chuck of Fletcher; Charlene Hall-Ryan of Lawton; and Sheryl Caldwell and husband Derek of Tennessee; two brothers: Gary Hall and wife Joy of Tennessee, and John Hall of Tennessee; three nieces: Corrie Pollard and husband Jerry; LeAnn Bohn, and Jennifer Mary and partner Francisco Hernandez; one nephew, Kasey Kuntz and other family members.
James was preceded in death by his parents; one brother, Robert Charles Hall and one great-nephew, Gunner Bohn.
