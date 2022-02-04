James Harold Crumpton Jr. Feb 4, 2022 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Memorial service for James Harold Crumpton Jr., 68, will be at 11 a.m., Friday, Feb. 4, 2022, at Pollard Baptist Church.James died Dec. 22, 2021 in Lawton.James was born in Burlington, NC, Aug. 27, 1953 to James and Virginia McDonald Crumpton Sr. He attended J.F. Gunn Elementary in Grahem NC and later moved to Lawton and attend Lawton Public School.He worked at Fort Sill as a K P, then later he worked at Country Club Golf course were he became supervisor till he retired.He attended Friendship Baptist Church and sung in the choir. He enjoyed copying scriptures from the bible, going to church and fishing. He always made you laugh, he was funny and a joy to be around.Survivors include his children: Daniel, David, Aryer, Layla, and Malachi; siblings: Bobby Charles (red daddy) Butler; Leonard Bulter; Steve Crumpton; Joyce Richardson, and Angeline Crumpton.He is preceded in death by siblings: Regina Ann Whetstone; Jamie Parker; Angee Crumpton; Jimmy Dean Butler, and Rodney Prince.Contribution may be made to Brain Aneurysm Foundation. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Sign Up For Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Obituaries Receive the most recent obituaries from The Lawton Constitution every Morning in you E-mail. Signup today! Daily Headlines Would you like to receive our daily news from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Breaking News Get the latest breaking news from The Lawton Constitution. Sign up today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists