Memorial service for James Harold Crumpton Jr., 68, will be at 11 a.m., Friday, Feb. 4, 2022, at Pollard Baptist Church.

James died Dec. 22, 2021 in Lawton.

James was born in Burlington, NC, Aug. 27, 1953 to James and Virginia McDonald Crumpton Sr. He attended J.F. Gunn Elementary in Grahem NC and later moved to Lawton and attend Lawton Public School.

He worked at Fort Sill as a K P, then later he worked at Country Club Golf course were he became supervisor till he retired.

He attended Friendship Baptist Church and sung in the choir. He enjoyed copying scriptures from the bible, going to church and fishing. He always made you laugh, he was funny and a joy to be around.

Survivors include his children: Daniel, David, Aryer, Layla, and Malachi; siblings: Bobby Charles (red daddy) Butler; Leonard Bulter; Steve Crumpton; Joyce Richardson, and Angeline Crumpton.

He is preceded in death by siblings: Regina Ann Whetstone; Jamie Parker; Angee Crumpton; Jimmy Dean Butler, and Rodney Prince.

Contribution may be made to Brain Aneurysm Foundation.

