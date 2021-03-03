James Hamilton was born in Portland, Oregon on March 11, 1965. He spent his childhood growing up in Blackwell, and moved to Apache where he graduated high school. He peacefully passed on Feb. 20, 2021.
He is survived by his two sons: Kory Hamilton, and Kelton Champion; his three sisters: Mary Hamilton, and her two sons: James and Makalan; JoAnna Alexander and her daughters: Lea, Megan, and Faith; Janet Pearson and her two daughters: Amanda and Jessica and her son Josiah.
He enjoyed the peace and quiet of the lake with a rod and reel in the water. He enjoyed watching and coaching his two sons in football.
A memorial service will be held on March 27, 2021 at Cameron Baptist at 10 a.m.