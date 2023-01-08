Funeral services for James H. Lankford will be at 11 a.m. Monday, Jan. 9, 2023, at the Fletcher Assembly of God, Fletcher, with Rev. Scott Carper, Pastor officiating.
Burial with military honors will be in the Fort Sill National Cemetery, Elgin, under the direction of Becker-Rabon Funeral Home.
The family will greet friends Sunday afternoon from 2 p.m. until 4 p.m. at the funeral home.
James H. Lankford, 90, of Apache, passed away on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023 in Lawton. He was born March 25, 1932 in Antlers, to Cecil and Faye (Barnes) Lankford. James married Norma Roberts on April 25, 1953, near Durant. He attended and graduated from Southeastern State College with a Bachelor of Science and his Master’s Degree in Education. James served in the US Army from 1955 until 1957. Following his honorable discharge from the Army, he received Administration Certification from the University of Oklahoma. He taught school for 31 years and was principal for five years. He coached basketball, track and was 4-H sponsor. He served as president and vice-president of 4-H Adult Leaders. He retired from education in 1986, then went to work for Fort Sill National Bank, retiring in 1996. While with Fort Sill National Bank, James was a member of their bowling team.
Survivors include his wife Norma of the home; children: LaQuita and Chris Havlik of Lawton; Brenda and Kenny Boswell of Maryland; Kevin and Marianne Lankford of Lawton, and Kyle and Deb Lankford of Newcastle; grandchildren: Heather Mendez and Jimmy of Apache; Brandi and Jerid Lautrup of Apache; Kaci and Jared Head of Apache; BJ Boswell of Virginia; Koby Lankford of Newcastle; Codie Lankford and Annalu of Elgin, and Jahne’ Geer of Tennessee. He is also survived by 16 great-grandchildren, four great great-grandchildren; his brother Billy Wayne Lankford of Springtown, Texas and cousins Louise Dunlop and Janece Atkin.
Memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society.