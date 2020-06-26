James Edward Couch, 94, of Lawton passed away Monday, June 15th 2020 in the Lawton Fort Sill Veterans Center.
Graveside memorial services were 11:00 AM Mondayin the Letitia Cemetery with Reverend David Couch officiating. Services are under the direction of the Bailes-Polk Funeral Home.
James was born July 11, 1925 in Los Angeles, California the son of Johnny T. and Reubena (Peden) Couch. He came to the Marlow, Central high area as a child. After graduating from high school he attended the Cameron University, Oklahoma Baptist University, University of Oklahoma and received his Masters Degree in Mathematics from the Oklahoma State University. He served the United States Army in the European Theater during World War II. He was a college mathematics professor at a number of colleges, enjoyed hunting, fishing and was a proficient chess player welcoming all comers at the Veterans Center. James is preceded in death by his parents, two brothers, Johnny and Conrad and two sons Steve and Bruce Couch.
Survivors include his brother Don Couch and wife Jeanette of Duncan, Oklahoma; children Carol Ann Couch of Grand Junction, Colorado; Terry Couch and wife Kathy of Luther, Oklahoma and Johnny Couch of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma; grandchildren Marcus, Makinsey Jonah, David, Cindy, Andy, Cooper, Corbin, Michael, Melony,and Jennifer and numerous great grandchildren.
