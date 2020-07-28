James Earl Johnson departed this life on Wednesday, July 22, 2020 in Lawton, Oklahoma. He was born March 12, 1944 to Lee Oliver and Mary Lee Johnson in Tyler, Texas where he attended school and later moved from Houston to Lawton, Oklahoma. He then met and married Deloise Johnson on May 19, 1969.
He was a mechanic by trade and worked for Aubrey Chevrolet until his retirement.
He was preceded in death by his parents Lee Oliver and Mary Lee Johnson, his loving wife of fifty years, Deloise Johnson, a daughter, Glynis “Niecie” McNeil, his siblings: Leon, Carl, Leroy, Willie Ray, Roy Lee, Clarence, Lavern, Harry, Herman, and Johnny.
He leaves to cherish his memory, his children, Vinson Richardson, Selina Richardson, and James (Onreka) Johnson (Lawton, Ok), Victor Richardson (Dallas, TX), and a special niece/daughter Yolanda Scott. He also leaves his brother, Clifford (Helen) Johnson (Oklahoma City) his sisters, Rose (Larry) Wilson (Dallas, TX), Sheila (Edmond) Conyers (Hinesville, GA), and Donna Broussard (Spotsylvania, VA). James had 17 grandchildren, 21 great grandchildren, and a host of nieces, nephews, and friends.
Graveside services for James Earl Johnson will be on Wednesday, July 29, 2020 at 11:00 AM at Sunset Memorial Gardens.
Online tributes may be left for the family at www.whineryhuddleston.com