Memorial service with military honors for James Earl “Bubba” Brazzel will be 12:30 p.m. Monday, June 22, 2020 in Becker-Rabon Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Larry Thoma officiating.
The service may be viewed by following the live stream link at www.beckerfuneral.com or by visiting the Becker-Rabon Funeral Home Facebook page.
James Earl “Bubba” Brazzel, age 67, died Wednesday June 16, 2020 in Lawton, Oklahoma. He was born October 19, 1952 in Lawton, Oklahoma to Claude Henry and Geneva L. (Pixley) Brazzel. James grew up in Lawton and was a 1970 graduate from Lawton High School. Following graduation, he joined the Navy in 1972 and served honorably until he was discharged in 1975.
James worked for Weigel’s Dairy in Knoxville, Tennessee before returning to Lawton. He enjoyed watching movies, attending concerts, spending time with family and friends and reminiscing about the concerts he had seen and his travel adventures. He was a beloved brother, uncle and friend. He also enjoyed learning about his family history. He was baptized at Immanuel Baptist Church and attended Central Baptist Church. He was a member of the Disabled American Veterans.
He is survived by his sister Mary Ann Brazzel, Lawton, his sisters-in-law: Glenda Brazzel, Ft. Worth, TX; Sandy Brazzel, Walters, OK; nieces and nephews: Kelli, Kevin and Ashley Brazzel, Fort Worth, TX; Craig Sanders and wife Melanie, Chelsea, AL; Lori Merritt, Lawton; Jenifer Stamper, Lawton; Lara Pesek and husband Jimmy, Norman, OK. Grandneices and Grandnephews Elena, Evan and Esme Sanders,Chelsea, AL; Anna, Katie, Lily, Matilda and Penelope Brazzel, and Nicholas Adams Fort Worth, TX; Gavin and Carsen Stamper, Lawton; and Avery Pesek, Norman, OK; and numerous cousins, extended family and friends.
His parents, his brother Gary and his brother C.H. preceded him in death.
An online guest book and sympathy cards are available at www.beckerfuneral.com.