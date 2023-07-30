James David Via lll passed away on July 23, 2023 in Chicago, Illinois at Northwestern Hospital after a lengthy illness at the age of 64. James was born Sept. 18, 1958 in Lawton, to Rev. James and Mary Via.

James was a wonderfully talented individual. When he attended Howell Elementary School, his music teacher, Ilene Miller, took him under her wing and helped develop his love of the arts. He continued to share his talents of singing, acting and playing piano throughout high school and beyond. He graduated from Eisenhower High School in Lawton in 1977. He went on to study Music at Cameron University and performed at the Lawton Community Theatre and at the Cabaret Supper Club at Fort Sill in Lawton.