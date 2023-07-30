James David Via lll passed away on July 23, 2023 in Chicago, Illinois at Northwestern Hospital after a lengthy illness at the age of 64. James was born Sept. 18, 1958 in Lawton, to Rev. James and Mary Via.
James was a wonderfully talented individual. When he attended Howell Elementary School, his music teacher, Ilene Miller, took him under her wing and helped develop his love of the arts. He continued to share his talents of singing, acting and playing piano throughout high school and beyond. He graduated from Eisenhower High School in Lawton in 1977. He went on to study Music at Cameron University and performed at the Lawton Community Theatre and at the Cabaret Supper Club at Fort Sill in Lawton.
James later moved to Colorado Springs, Colorado where he worked for 25 years in the restaurant industry and in radio.
Years later he moved to Chicago, Illinois. He was a valued employee with Chicago Public Schools for over 20 years, where he was a Senior HR professional and later became a Benefits Analyst.
James was married to Neil James Jackson of Miami, Florida in Chicago, Illinois on July 18, 2016. They were together for 20 years and married for 7 years.
James lived a wonderful life. He was a beautiful person inside and out and had a heart of gold. He never met a stranger and everyone he encountered loved him for his genuine kindness and compassion.
We would like to thank his friend, Sara, for all the love and kindness she gave to our brother. Not only for being a good friend, but for taking him to his Chemotherapy appointments and bringing him home.
Survivors include his husband, Neil Jackson, and three sisters: Sylvia Carver, Lawton, Billie Allbritton, Lawton, and Sheila and Dale Lippert, Saginaw, TX; nieces: Krystal Deak, Oklahoma City, Sabrina Fiock, Lawton, Chevella Belland, Lawton, Cheri Montgomery, New Jersey, Michelle Bumgardner, Mississippi, Nichol Goforth, Texas and Fa’Lisha Fields, Texas.; nephews: Michael Belland, Louisiana, Dale Lippert, Texas, and Ronald Fiock, Lawton; as well as many great nieces and nephews.
James was preceded in death by his parents, Rev. James and Mary Via, his sister, Josephine Via Belland Connor, a great niece, Nichelle Belland and great nephew, Wyatt Goforth.