James David Spence, 70, Temple
James David Spence was born in Lawton, on April 17, 1950 to James Lecil Spence and Doris Faye (Crow) Spence and departed this life in Temple, on Jan. 16, 2021.
James aka David, Lil David, or S grew up in the small town of Geronimo, and for anyone who lived there, they know it was quality over quantity. With lots of cousins and close friends, there was plenty of fun and trouble to be had. James loved spending time on Papa Crows farm and loved cowboying, farming, and being around his cousins, family and friends, which really were pretty much the same thing to him. He graduated High School at Geronimo, in 1968 and attended Southwestern Oklahoma State in Weatherford.
He would marry his high school sweetheart Sharon Kay Mallow Aug. 30, 1969 and have three beautiful daughters. Just like his loving wife, Sharon, all their names began with the letter S.
He spent his free time golfing and fishing. He loved taking his daughters and grandkids camping at the lake where he would pull them skiing or tubing until the sun went down. There was nothing like times at the lake and having the sun set with good conversation, good music, and an ice-cold Coors Original.
He loved spending time with his family and friends watching OU football. When he ever broke skin, he bled Crimson and Cream. When OU scored, the whole town would know by Boomer Sooner playing from his custom OU golf cart. Lots of people will remember watching OU football at his garage and will be fond of those times.
He knew how to have fun but also knew how to work hard. He was a Licensed HVAC Technician for his own business, and he also contracted with many other companies. He did lots of charity work for his friends, family, and community. James was a “jack of all trades” and knowledgeable in many things. Lots of people could rely on his knowledge and he would never hold his tongue on telling someone the right way to do something!
James enjoyed building and working on vehicles. He loved drag racing and “suping up” old cars to race with his brother Darrel.
James is survived by his brother, Darrel Spence of Iowa Park, TX; and sister, Susan Wingfield of Temple; daughters: Sonja Rachelle McNeill and husband Glenn of Riverview, FL; Shelly Hooper and husband, Buddy Hooper of Temple; Stacy Mullins and her husband, Chance Mullins of Medicine Park; his grandkids: Ashley Fife; Chase Mallow; Tori Mallow; Cody Hall; Tyler Lawson; Braylee Lawson and Josh Hooper; his great-grandkids: Bradean Gower and Chloe Mallow.
Until We Meet Again---Those special memories of you will always bring a smile. If only I could have you back, for just a little while. Then we could sit and talk again, just like we used to do. You always meant so very much and always will too. The fact that you’re no longer here will always cause me pain, but you’re forever in my heart until we meet again.
“When you’re happy, you enjoy the music. When you’re sad, you understand the lyrics.”- George Jones
Viewing at Hart-Wyatt Funeral Home, Walters, on Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021 from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.