Funeral service for James Curtis Gardner will be 10 a.m., Saturday, May 21, 2022, at The Church of God, with Rev. Ronnie Howard, Pastor officiating.

Burial will follow in Sunset Memorial Gardens under direction of Becker-Rabon Funeral Home.

James Curtis Gardner, 75, of Lawton, passed away Thursday, May 12, 2022, in Lawton.

Recommended for you