James Colbert passed away in Houston, Texas, on Jan. 25, 2023. He was born in Corsicana, Texas to James C. Colbert and Willie Belle Colbert.
James attended Booker T. Washington High School in Wichita Falls, Texas. His athletic ability earned him spots on the track and football teams, where he set many records in both sports. James was a member of the 1965 Texas Prairie View Interscholastic League (PVIL) 3A state champion high school football team and was the starting quarterback for the 1966 Texas PVIL state finalist/runner-up football team. In 1968, the PVIL began to integrate into the state’s University Scholastic League (UIL), Texas’ guiding body for interscholastic competition in public schools.
Upon his graduation from Washington High School, he was awarded a football scholarship from Cameron College, which later became Cameron University, in Lawton. While at Cameron, he was a four year starting quarterback on the football team from 1967-1971, and a star track and field athlete. He has held the University’s football records for most career passing attempts, most career passing completions, most touchdown passes in a game, most plays in a career, most touchdown passes in a career, most yards per game, most career yards gained, and he still holds the University’s career record for passing yards. To cap his football career, he led Cameron to victory in the Boot Hill Bowl Championship in 1970. On the track, James was the Oklahoma Collegiate Conference champion in the long jump and high jump field events and is the owner of the Oklahoma Collegiate Conference long jump record.
While at Cameron University, James became certified to teach. After graduation, he chose to remain in Lawton to begin his career in education. Over time, James earned 10 subject area teaching certifications, ranging from History to Anthropology. He worked at Lawton and Eisenhower High Schools as a teacher and coach, where he taught several subjects, including Advanced Placement Psychology, Driver’s Education, and Physical Education. He also and held track and football coaching positions: James coached the Oklahoma class 5A regional champion track team in 2001 as well as the Oklahoma state class 5A runner up track teams in 1999, 2000, and 2001. He also served as the offensive coordinator for Lawton High School’s 1987 Oklahoma class 5A state champion football team, and he was awarded the Oklahoma Coaches Association Region 4 Track Coach of the Year in 2010.
During his four-decade tenure as an educator, James instructed and mentored many students, leading them to seek their own paths of service and achievement. In 1994, James was nominated for the National Football League (NFL) Teacher of the Year award, which, until 2010, honored educators who made an impact on the life of an NFL player. And, even after James’ retirement, his impact on the Lawton community has been lauded: he was inducted into the Cameron University Athletics Hall of Fame in 2012; and in 2022, James was honored along with colleagues Bill Whiteley and Roosevelt Flye Jr., with the naming of the Whiteley, Colbert, and Flye Invitational track meet.
James was devoted to education and sports, and helping others grow through the opportunities provided by both interests. And while those pursuits gave him great joy, he considered the love of his family and friends to be his greatest blessing. In 1970, James welcomed a daughter, Vanessa. James was a loving father, brother and uncle, a person who always had a kind and encouraging word, and a charming conversationalist who was an excellent listener, most interested in learning more about the person who he is speaking to than talking about himself. Whenever he was in the presence of his family, it was common to see him doubled over in laughter or to see his eyes twinkle with pride as he chatted with and greeted his younger siblings and their children and grandchildren. James had many friends over the years whom he considered family, and he welcomed them into his circle with the same kindness and love as those who shared his blood.
James was also an excellent storyteller and historian. He recently presented his brothers with scrapbooks containing articles and photos from their own athletic careers. And, although he enjoyed watching and supporting college football teams from his adopted home state of Oklahoma, his status as an avid Dallas Cowboys fan proved that his heart was never, ever too far from the Lone Star State.
James was preceded in death by his parents, James C. Colbert and Willie Belle Colbert, of Houston, Texas; his daughter, Vanessa, of Lawton; and his paternal and maternal grandparents.
Those who will treasure his memory include his siblings: Danny Colbert Sr., of Houston, Texas; Gwendolyn Johnson of El Campo, Texas, and Rondy Colbert, of Houston, Texas; in-laws: Royce Johnson of El Campo, Texas, and Toni Colbert, of Houston, Texas; and a host of people who loved and adored him including nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.
James has left a legacy of service, achievement, and generosity. Those who wish to honor James’ memory can donate to their favorite charity supporting youth or youth sports, spend time with family, or simply do a kind deed for someone.
Memorial services will take place on Friday, Feb. 3, 2023 in the chapel of McCoy and Harrison Funeral Home at 11 a.m. in Houston, Texas.