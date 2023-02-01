James Colbert passed away in Houston, Texas, on Jan. 25, 2023. He was born in Corsicana, Texas to James C. Colbert and Willie Belle Colbert.

James attended Booker T. Washington High School in Wichita Falls, Texas. His athletic ability earned him spots on the track and football teams, where he set many records in both sports. James was a member of the 1965 Texas Prairie View Interscholastic League (PVIL) 3A state champion high school football team and was the starting quarterback for the 1966 Texas PVIL state finalist/runner-up football team. In 1968, the PVIL began to integrate into the state’s University Scholastic League (UIL), Texas’ guiding body for interscholastic competition in public schools.