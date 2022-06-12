James Clayton Norris (Jim) passed from this life on June 6, 2022 in Lawton. Jim was born in Mount Olive, North Carolina on Oct. 4, 1938 to Jasper Lee and Angeline (Giddings) Norris. Jim was the third of four children. Brothers Jack and Jerry preceded Jim in death. His sister Daisy Jo lives with her husband Nolan in the same family home where the four Norris children were raised.
Jim started working in the family dairy business at a very young age. He fed and milked the cows and helped deliver the milk. His family also had a florist business and he said he planted many hundreds of bulbs. Jim also worked in tobacco barns, at a soda grill, and other jobs and always had money to spend but not much time to spend it!
Jim played football in high school and made All State in both his junior and senior years. In 1958 Jim volunteered for the draft on a Friday and was in the service the following Monday! The Army brought him to Fort Sill where he met Rhonda Good on a blind date in June. Jim and Rhonda were married that September and a friend told them the marriage wouldn’t last three months. That person was wrong because the marriage lasted for 60 wonderful years.
When Jim got out of the service, he worked with his father-in-law at a concrete plant for several years. He later worked as a delivery driver for Coca-Cola and then for an auto parts store. After that he started his own business and did house painting and had a lawn service. When Jim and Rhonda retired, they took care of their grandchildren. Those were such fun years. There were many hours of backyard fun, walks, Monopoly games and so much more.
Jim and Rhonda’s marriage produced two children — Rebecca and James Jr. Those two children produced six grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
Jim was an active member at the Jehovah’s Witnesses Kingdom Hall East Congregation, spent much time studying his Bible and faithfully distributed materials and publications that expressed his faith. He had a joyful anticipation of the Resurrection, expectantly waiting for the day when sorrows are banished and we are reunited with our loved ones. This joy spilled over into relationships with his friends at the Hall who said that he always had them laughing.
Jim and Rhonda made trips to North Carolina to visit Jim’s family every other year and then every year after they retired until they were no longer able to travel. They liked taking walks, riding bikes, camping out at the Wichita Mountains Wildlife Refuge and Lake Lawtonka, and watching old comedies and movies.
Jim had a great sense of humor and liked to kid around with folks. Visitors were often asked if they were behaving themselves and were always told to “be good and if you can’t be good, be careful” when parting company. He was a loving father, grandfather and friend and will be greatly missed.
Jim is survived by his sister, Daisy Jo Wiggins and husband Nolan of Mount Olive, North Carolina; sister-in-law, Nancy Norris of Mount Olive, North Carolina; daughter and son-in-law, Rebecca and Randy Herring of Lawton; son and daughter-in-law, James C. Jr. and Kelli Norris of Edmond; grandchildren: George Day and wife Jenny; Tiffany Norris; Brian Herring and wife Kim; Amy Herring; Alexis Richardson and husband Mitchell; and Morgan Norris; “adopted” granddaughter, Mary Cook; his great-grandchildren: Lillian Day and Charles Day; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and a host of loving friends.
A small private service for family will be held. Friends and family may leave messages on the Lawton Ritter Gray Funeral Home website: www.grayfuneral.com.